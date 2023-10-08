Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge’s mark
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates his Chicago Marathon world record victory in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Catherine Debrunner (SUI) celebrates her Chicago Marathon course record victory, in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Marcel Hug celebrates his Chicago Marathon course record victory, in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Competitors race down State Street during the 45th annual Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Trent Sprague /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Thousands of runners head north on Columbus Avenue in Grant Park to start the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar /Chicago Tribune via AP)
Sifan Hassan celebrates her Chicago Marathon course record victory in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar /Chicago Tribune via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s old mark by 34 seconds.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that’s considered ideal for a marathon to win the women’s race in 2:13:44 — the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance.
Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and the most successful marathoner ever. Kipchoge also broke the 2 hour mark in 2019 in a specially designed Vienna exhibition that does not qualify for the world record.
Hassan’s time is second behind the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia. Assefa shattered the women’s world record by more than two minutes.
More than 47,000 runners took part in Sunday’s event.