Morrocan Othmane El Goumri wins Sydney marathon; Betsy Saina claims tight women’s race

 
SYDNEY (AP) — Moroccan Othmane El Goumri and Kenyan-born American Betsy Saina have won the men’s and women’s races at an unseasonably warm Sydney Marathon on Sunday.

The 31-year-old El Goumri finished the hilly 42m kilometer (26-mile) course around prominent Sydney landmarks in 2:08:20 to win his first marathon title since winning the Dublin Marathon in 2019.

Kenya’s Laban Kipngetich Korir was second in a time of 2:08:43, with Ethiopian Getaneh Molla Tamire a further minute and a half behind in third.

Saina, who attended Iowa State University and now represents the United States, finished in 2:26:47 and held off a late challenge from Ethiopian Rahma Tusa Chota to win the women’s race by six seconds. Gladys Chesir Kiptagelai of Kenya was third in a time of 2:28:41.

Canada’s Joshua Cassidy won the men’s wheelchair event, with Australia’s Madison de Rozario winning the women’s race.

The Sydney Marathon is in the second year of a three-year candidacy in its attempt to become the seventh World Marathon Major, alongside races in New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Tokyo and Berlin.

This year saw more than an Australian record 17,000 participants register for the event which takes in some of the city’s most famous landmarks including crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge and finishing at the Sydney Opera House.

