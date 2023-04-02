March Madness betting guide: Iowa favorite in women’s final

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

One of the craziest March Madness tournaments will conclude with the women’s final between Iowa and LSU on Sunday.

WHO’S FAVORED TO WIN THE TITLE?

Iowa is a minus-160 favorite against LSU, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . Someone would need to bet $160 to win $100.

WHAT’S THE SPREAD DIFFERENCE?

Iowa is favored by 3 1/2 points over LSU.

WHAT’S THE OVER/UNDER?

The Iowa-LSU game is listed at 160 1/2.

CAITLIN CLARK WATCH

The Iowa point guard has been the star of March Madness. The over/under for her point total in the championship game is 33 1/2.

