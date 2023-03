NBA fines Celtics’ Smart $25K for skirmish with Hawks’ Young

Teammates breakup a fight between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation, the league announced Monday.

The altercation occurred late in Boston’s 134-125 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics’ basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

