Thuram follows in father’s footsteps by moving to Serie A after signing 5-year deal with Inter

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Thuram follows in father’s footsteps by moving to Serie A after signing 5-year deal with Inter

 
Share

MILAN (AP) — France forward Marcus Thuram is following in his father’s footsteps by moving to Serie A.

Thuram signed a five-year deal with Champions League finalist Inter Milan on Saturday, completing a move back to his country of birth on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

“I used to watch Serie A when I was a kid and I saw so many champions,” Thuram said. “Coming to Serie A for me is like coming home.”

Other news
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Weah signs 5-year deal with Juventus
United States winger Tim Weah has completed a transfer to Juventus, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.
Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta, right, passes the ball against Consadole Sapporo midfielder Lucas Fernandes during the first half of a friendly soccer match in Kobe, Japan, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 39-year-old Spanish footballer plays his last match for the Japanese club Saturday. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Iniesta says farewell to Japanese soccer with rare start for Kobe
Andres Iniesta has said goodbye to Japanese soccer with his first league start of the season as title-chasing Vissel Kobe drew 1-1 at home against Consadole Sapporo.
FILE - Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021. Barcelona reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was tied with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan with Italian club Lecce this past campaign. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)
Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early
Barcelona says it has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.

The 25-year-old Thuram joins on a free transfer after deciding not to renew his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he spent the last four seasons.

Thuram’s father, Lilian, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, played as a defender for Parma and Juventus. Thuram was born in Parma.

“The Italian league has changed a lot since my dad played,” Thuram said. “But he gave me a lot of advice as a father. Namely, to play with joy and to enjoy every moment because my dream has become reality.”

Thuram came on as a substitute for France in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina last year.

Thuram has played at San Siro once before, when he made his Champions League debut against Inter in a 2-2 draw in October 2020. Thuram was stopped when going into the stadium by a steward and, not having any documents on him, he had to google himself to prove his identity.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports