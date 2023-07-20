Ex-Arizona legislator chosen as replacement on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona legislator Shawnna Bolick has been chosen to replace a former state senator on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The board chose Bolick to serve out the rest of Steve Kaiser’s term on the board, representing a north Phoenix district. Kaiser reportedly resigned last month to run a nonprofit policy group he founded.

Bolick, a Republican, served two terms in the state House before an unsuccessful run last year for secretary of state.

While in the Legislature, Bolick urged Congress to throw out the 2020 presidential election results from Arizona and give the state’s electoral college votes to Donald Trump.

She also introduced legislation in January 2021 to rewrite the election laws in Arizona to give lawmakers the power to reject the election results “at any time before the presidential inauguration.”

The proposed bill died in committee before it ever came to a vote.

The Maricopa County supervisors had to choose a replacement from among three candidates selected by the vacated district’s precinct committeemen. The nominees had to be from the same party as the legislator being replaced.

“We believe Ms. Bolick will be an incredible asset to her constituents, Maricopa County and the state as a whole,” Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said in a statement Wednesday.