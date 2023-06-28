New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time

A man enters as another leaves a store with an "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspectors in the window, Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. New York says it's toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state's fledgling legal marijuana market. "You will be caught," the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
1 of 2 | 

A man enters as another leaves a store with an “Illicit Cannabis seized” notice posted by inspectors in the window, Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. New York says it’s toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. “You will be caught,” the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspectors is displayed in the window of a store in the Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. New York says it's toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state's fledgling legal marijuana market. "You will be caught," the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
2 of 2 | 

An “Illicit Cannabis seized” notice posted by inspectors is displayed in the window of a store in the Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. New York says it’s toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. “You will be caught,” the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JENNIFER PELTZ
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Fed up with hundreds of bootleg pot shops, New York launched new inspections this month aimed at getting rid of the unlicensed stores that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. “You will be caught,” the governor vowed.

But anyone who expects to see the stores shape up or shut down might need patience.

Two weeks after the enforcement push debuted with authorities issuing violation notices and confiscating contraband weed at 11 Manhattan storefronts, only two appeared to have closed when an Associated Press reporter visited, and two others were no longer selling marijuana products.

Other news
FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a secured growing facility in Washington county, N.Y., May 12, 2023. An NCAA medical committee believes it is time to remove marijuana from the governing body's list of banned drugs. It also thinks drug testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list for athletes
An NCAA medical committee is recommending the removal of marijuana from its banned drug list and suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at the Virginia school is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday, June 12, 2023, to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm
The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm.
FILE - A marijuana grow is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, in an aerial photo taken by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in the community of Alfalfa, Ore. Oregon has long been known as a mecca for high-quality marijuana, but that reputation has come with a downside: illegal growers who offer huge amounts of cash to lease or buy land and then leave behind pollution, garbage and a drained water table. (Deschutes County Sheriff via AP, File)
Oregon, mecca of weed, to crack down on illegal pot growers by holding landowners responsible
Oregon has long been known as a mecca for high-quality marijuana, but that reputation has come with a downside.
FILE - A store worker poses for a photo with his shirt at the Ultra Health medical cannabis dispensary on June 29, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. After more than a year of recreational marijuana sales, New Mexico is rolling out a campaign to educate people about responsible use in June 2023. Sales began in April 2022, after lawmakers passed legislation that had been championed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)
New Mexico rolls out education campaign for recreational marijuana use
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — After more than a year of recreational marijuana sales, New Mexico is rolling out its first campaign to educate people about responsible use.

At the rest, it was business as usual.

In some shops, customers came and went right past the “ILLICIT CANNABIS SEIZED” notices inspectors had posted in the windows. Other retailers apparently took down the signs, ignoring their stated warnings of additional penalties for doing so. A couple of stores advertised marijuana products on sidewalk signs. And another was thick with pot smoke from customers enjoying their purchases in its “lounge.”

For all its new initiative, the state won’t immediately shutter the illegal shops, which have been operating with relative impunity throughout New York City.

Inspections are just a first step toward hefty fines and, potentially, closure and even criminal prosecution. Still, regulators hope this will be a turning point in weeding out illegal sellers and giving authorized ones more room to flourish.

“To the citizens that want us to go out and padlock on day one: We do have to afford a due process system,” explains state Office of Cannabis Management enforcement director Daniel Haughney. “As you see the process actually play out, step by step, it will get to a point where you’re not going to see these illicit shops out there any longer.”

A manager at one of the first 11 shops that were cited declined to discuss it. Managers and owners of those that hadn’t shut down didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Since New York legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021, it has struggled to enforce the new regulations on sales.

The state limited the amount of pot someone can have for personal use and allowed for criminal charges, including felonies, for illegally possessing and selling larger amounts. But officials have stressed that they don’t want to “recriminalize” the drug after striving to make up for decades of prosecutions.

New York set aside its first dispensary licenses for people who had pot convictions or relatives who did, planned to find and outfit storefronts for them to lease, and more. But those complexities helped slow the rollout. Just 15 approved retailers have opened in a state of nearly 20 million people, compared to the 25 dispensaries that opened in the first three months of legal sales in neighboring Vermont, which has only about 650,000 residents.

Unlicensed sellers rushed to fill the vacuum in New York. That has happened in some other states, but scale and density have made the problem especially visible in New York City, where shops have appeared every couple of blocks in some neighborhoods.

Their proliferation is irking lawmakers and licensees alike.

“The most frustrating part is that there’s just not a clear understanding within the public about the difference between a licensed dispensary and an unlicensed dispensary,” since the latter are operating so openly, said Arana Hankin-Biggers, president of a licensed Manhattan dispensary called Union Square Travel Agency.

She emphasizes that buying legal means that products have been tested at state-approved labs and follow labeling and other rules. She notes that half her dispensary’s proceeds go to a nonprofit partner that helps formerly incarcerated people. Yet those selling points vie with the sheer abundance of unauthorized options nearby.

Price comparisons between the licensed and unlicensed sellers are difficult because of the range of products and stores; also, licensed sellers collect state taxes that illicit shops likely do not. Hankin-Biggers said Union Square Travel Agency’s prices are competitive, and sometimes lower.

The state cannabis office started trying to oust unauthorized marijuana stores last year by sending warning letters. But at the time, it didn’t have the clear authority that it now has for inspections, fines and other consequences.

Meanwhile, some local officials took action. New York City has towed trucks suspected of selling weed, sued shops, and, with the state’s help, inspected over 600 smoke shops since November on suspicion of illegal sales of pot or other items. Those inspections have led to more than 1,000 violation notices, 100 arrests, $15 million in fines and millions of dollars’ worth of seizures, Mayor Eric Adams’ office said.

“New York City is doing everything in its power” to tackle the problem, mayoral spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said in a statement that commended the state’s new efforts. Meanwhile, the city could levy new fines against illegal weed shops’ landlords under a measure the City Council passed last week, and that Adams appears likely to support.

The state’s new powers come from legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed into the state budget in May. It allows for inspections, seizures, fines that can reach $20,000 a day plus possible tax penalties, and, in some cases, closing shops and going after landlords.

After an inspection and seizure, retailers are entitled to an administrative hearing to determine whether they’ll be fined. In order to lock the doors, the state would have to go to court and demonstrate that “the public health, safety, or welfare immediately requires” such a step.

Arrests, while possible, are “not the focus point,” as the state hopes that fines and seizures will persuade illegal sellers to stop, Haughney said.

Hankin-Biggers said she’s already seen an impact. The first inspections included several unauthorized shops near her licensed dispensary, and some then pivoted to other products or apparently closed.

“I’m super-hopeful,” she said. “It’s going to take some time, but I think we’re starting to finally make progress.”

___

For more AP coverage of recreational marijuana: https://apnews.com/hub/recreational-marijuana