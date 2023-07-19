Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)

'Oppenheimer' movie review
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tesla earnings report
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Stanford University president resigns
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor's note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

In-N-Out bans masks
In-N-Out bans masks
Pot sales approved for events in New York after farmers complain there are too few dispensaries

FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. New York marijuana regulators approved a measure, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that will allow legal sales at festivals and other events after complaints by farmers that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvested. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. New York marijuana regulators approved a measure, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that will allow legal sales at festivals and other events after complaints by farmers that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvested. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

FILE - Seth Jacobs talks about the 500 pounds of marijuana he grew on his Slack Hollow farm in Argyle, N.Y., May 12, 2023. New York marijuana regulators approved a measure, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that will allow legal sales at festivals and other events after complaints by farmers that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvested. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
FILE - Seth Jacobs talks about the 500 pounds of marijuana he grew on his Slack Hollow farm in Argyle, N.Y., May 12, 2023. New York marijuana regulators approved a measure, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that will allow legal sales at festivals and other events after complaints by farmers that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvested. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Marijuana can legally be sold at festivals and other events in New York under a measure approved by state regulators Wednesday, after farmers complained that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvest.

The initiative approved by the Cannabis Control Board will allow three or more growers to partner with retailers for consumer sales outside of dispensaries at adult-oriented, locally sanctioned events.

The partnerships can also include a processor, who will be able to sell products like edibles and vape cartridges.

Municipal approval will be required.

Pot farmers around New York have said they entered this growing season still stockpiling marijuana from last year because the state has been opening stores too slowly. Twenty licensed retailers are currently open statewide, and more than 40 more are in development, according to regulators.

“We certainly heard from our cultivators the urgency of a program like this to expand their retail sell-through opportunities,” said John Kagia, a top state marijuana policy official.

Officials said the measure also will give consumers legal access to marijuana in areas that have no dispensaries.

The initiative is among a series of moves by regulators to shore up the state’s nascent recreational pot market. They’ve also begun cracking down on unlicensed operations that are competing with aboveboard shops, especially in New York City.