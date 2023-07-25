FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station are identified as Marines stationed nearby

FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

 
Share

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Three men who were found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men unresponsive Sunday morning in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead — 29 miles (47 kilometers) southwest of the base — while responding to a missing-person call, the department said in a statement. Medical authorities pronounced all three dead the same day.

Their cause of death has not been released, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. A spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.

Other news
FILE— Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee addresses a gathering during his inaugural address, March 7, 2021, at the Statehouse in Providence. The Rhode Island Ethics Commission voted Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to open an investigation into whether Gov. McKee broke state law when he was treated to a free lunch at a restaurant in January. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Rhode Island Ethics Commission opens investigation into Gov. Dan McKee’s lunch with lobbyist
The Rhode Island Ethics Commission says it has opened an investigation into whether Democratic Gov. Dan McKee broke state law when he was treated to lunch at a restaurant in January.
FILE - The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2007, in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, a court ruled Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)
Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start its transformation under a bankruptcy agreement that allows the members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company to avoid civil lawsuits over the opioid crisis, a court has ruled.
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma’s new Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond accused Stitt on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Oklahoma attorney general joins lawsuit over tribal gambling agreements, criticizes GOP governor
Oklahoma’s new Republican attorney general says he’s stepping into an ongoing legal dispute over tribal gambling agreements signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt several years ago.
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Colorado cop on trial for putting suspect in car hit by train says she didn’t know engine was coming
A Colorado police officer on trial for putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train says she placed the woman there temporarily because it was the closest place to keep her secure after arresting her.

The U.S. Marine Corps identified the men as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. The men were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune, said First Lt. Raymond Fullbright, of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”