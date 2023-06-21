Mariners’ JP Crawford leaves game against Yankees with bruised right shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford left Tuesday night’s game at the New York Yankees after 2 1/2 innings because of a bruised right shoulder.

Crawford flied out leading off the game and grounded out in the third. He was replaced by Dylan Moore in the bottom half.

Crawford is hitting .239 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

