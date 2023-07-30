FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Castillo and Crawford lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Mariners' Ty France (23) during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Mariners’ Ty France (23) during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera fields a grounder hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez before throwing to first base for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera fields a grounder hit by Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez before throwing to first base for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo looks skyward after retiring the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo looks skyward after retiring the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez throws his helmet after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez throws his helmet after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DAVID BRANDT
 
PHOENIX (AP) — It’s been exactly one year since Seattle made a big trade-deadline move, adding ace right-hander Luis Castillo in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Safe to say it’s a decision that’s worked out quite well for the Mariners.

Castillo threw six sharp innings, J.P. Crawford connected for a solo homer and the Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sunday.

“What a trade. He has changed the whole demeanor around our pitching staff,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He’s the rock, he’s who we lean on and he showed up today.”

The Mariners took two of three games in the weekend series, improving to 54-51 for the season as the team’s front office tries to decide whether to be buyers, sellers, or do nothing as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. Seattle looked like a possible seller at the end of June, but has used a 16-9 mark in July to climb back into the playoff race.

The Diamondbacks are close to wrapping up a miserable month, with a 7-16 record in July. They were one of the surprise teams in the big leagues through the first half of the season, but at 56-50, it’s unclear whether Arizona is ready to make any big moves to bolster its postseason chances.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo credited Seattle’s pitching staff with a good performance, but wasn’t happy with his team’s approach at the plate.

“We should never have an offensive day like that,” Lovullo said. “Because we’re a bunch of really good hitters. We’ve got to get this thing moving in the right direction offensively. We’ve got to get this moving in the right direction, period.”

Castillo (7-7) gave up just two hits, striking out seven and walking one while throwing 102 pitches. The right-hander has a 2.88 ERA this season, continuing his great performance since coming to the Pacific Northwest. He helped lead the Mariners to the playoffs last season after the trade and made his third All-Star team in July.

The Mariners finished with a 4-2 record on their road trip and have won three straight series.

“I felt that energy, a lot of good vibes,” Castillo said through a translator. “I felt them anxious to win and that’s why we’ve had the results we’ve had during this road trip.”

The Mariners jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning after Mike Ford drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs that forced home Crawford. Ty France followed with an RBI single. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly finally coaxed the third out on his 41st pitch when Cade Marlowe grounded out.

“We were laying off good pitches and grinding it out,” Crawford said.

Crawford homered in the second — his ninth long ball of the season — to make it 3-0. The shortstop added a double in the ninth and scored for the third time on Eugenio Suárez’s single.

Kelly (9-5) managed to shake off his 41-pitch first inning to deliver a decent outing. The right-hander gave up three runs and seven hits over five innings, striking out six while walking two.

The Diamondbacks finished with just three hits, one each for Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Emmanuel Rivera.

DOUBLE DOUBLE PLAY

Arizona’s Dominic Canzone lined out to the right side twice — once in the second inning and again in the fourth — and both times Christian Walker was doubled off first base for another out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed LHP Tommy Henry (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday. Activated RHP Cole Sulser (strained right shoulder) from the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Return home to face the Red Sox in a three-game series starting Monday. Seattle will start RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA) in the first game. Boston hadn’t announced a starter.

Diamondbacks: Travel to face the Giants in a four-game series starting Monday. Arizona will start RHP Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.97 ERA) in the first game. San Francisco hadn’t announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

Sports Reporter based in Phoenix