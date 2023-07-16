A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Carpenter homers twice to help Lorenzen and the Tigers beat the Mariners 6-0

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter holds a hockey stick and wears a helmet in the dugout during the fifth inning as he celebrates hitting his second home run of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 7 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter holds a hockey stick and wears a helmet in the dugout during the fifth inning as he celebrates hitting his second home run of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford holds his bat above his head after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Mike Ford holds his bat above his head after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 7 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen reacts after walking Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 of 7 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen reacts after walking Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen walks back to the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, as Eric Haase (13), Spencer Torkelson (20) and Javier Baez (28) stand on the mound Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 of 7 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen walks back to the dugout after being pulled during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, as Eric Haase (13), Spencer Torkelson (20) and Javier Baez (28) stand on the mound Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais stands in the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
7 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais stands in the dugout during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By CAMERON VAN TIL
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Saturday night.

Carpenter hit a solo homer in the second inning and a three-run shot in the fifth, giving him three homers in the past two games.

That was more than enough support for Lorenzen, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The 31-year-old righty struck out seven and worked around five walks in a 97-pitch performance.

Other news
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two runners aboard for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.

“If we can continue to put good at-bats together, then we’re productive,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “And (when) we get that kind of effort on the mound, it’s a fun one.”

Beau Brieske and Brendan White pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to finish a combined three-hitter for the Tigers.

The three hits matched a season low for Seattle, which lost its second straight game after winning seven of nine heading into the All-Star break.

“We’re not swinging the bat,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s as simple as that. You’ve got to have more competitive at-bats, and we just got nothing going tonight.”

It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Lorenzen (4-6), who pitched five innings of three-hit ball against Oakland on July 6.

Lorenzen, a first-time All-Star, also pitched in the midseason showcase on Tuesday night in Seattle.

“He was very sharp tonight,” Detroit catcher Eric Haase said. “He made my job easy back there. He was landing a lot of secondary (pitches).

“He just did a really good job keeping them off-balance.”

The Tigers tagged Seattle starter George Kirby (8-8) for six runs and eight hits in five innings. Kirby, also a first-time All-Star, had allowed just eight earned runs over his previous five starts.

“Against a pitcher like Kirby, you go into the game knowing that runs are going to be at a premium,” Hinch said. “You know you have to earn it.”

Carpenter did most of the damage, driving in four runs with his 10th and 11th homers of the season.

The 25-year-old outfielder missed six weeks with a shoulder sprain earlier in the season. Since returning on June 9, he has batted .308 with seven homers in 29 games.

“I was pretty confident going into the break, even after kind of a tough (last) series,” Carpenter said. “I was confident with where my swing was.”

Detroit’s Zach McKinstry hit a ground-rule double with two outs in the third and scored on Riley Greene’s single for a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers broke open the game with four runs in the fifth. Haase doubled and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s single with two outs. Carpenter then hit a 431-foot shot to right-center field to make it 6-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull (neck discomfort) threw approximately 20 pitches of live batting practice on Saturday in Lakeland, Florida. Hinch said Turnbull reported no problems and will throw another session early next week. The 30-year-old has not pitched in a game since May 6.

UP NEXT

Detroit rookie RHP Reese Olson (1-2, 4.05 ERA) makes his sixth career start in Sunday’s series finale. He returns to the starting rotation after pitching out of the bullpen in his last two outings.

Seattle plans to activate rookie RHP Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.97) from the injured list for his first start since June 30 against Tampa Bay. He left that start in the fourth inning due to a blister on his right middle finger.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports