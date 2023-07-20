England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby walks in the dugout after pitching through seven innings of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby walks in the dugout after pitching through seven innings of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez (35) is given a trident by J.P. Crawford (3) as they celebrate Hernandez' solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez (35) is given a trident by J.P. Crawford (3) as they celebrate Hernandez’ solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez follows through on a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez follows through on a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford advances to third base on a single by Julio Rodriguez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 of 7 | 

Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford advances to third base on a single by Julio Rodriguez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez reacts after pitching through the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 of 7 | 

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez reacts after pitching through the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
7 of 7 | 

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The few times George Kirby has stumbled through a subpar start this season, his rebound efforts have been superb.

Chalk it up to Kirby’s talent and his belief.

“I think it’s just hard to get me twice,” Kirby said. “I’m always going to come stay on the attack and be competitive.”

Other news
In this image taken from video, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic gets emotional as he speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2203, in Seattle. Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat Wednesday resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kepler scores the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Mariners
Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff wears a fishing vest in the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alex Kirilloff has his third consecutive multihit game as Twins beat Mariners 10-3
Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, Bailey Ober was sharp after a difficult first inning, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3.
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Oliver Ortega during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Mariners get clutch 2-out hits from Kelenic and Suárez in a 7-6 win over the Twins
Jarred Kelenic’s two-run single capped Seattle’s big fifth inning against All-Star Sonny Gray, and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6.

Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0 on Thursday.

Teoscar Hernández and Mike Ford homered as Seattle earned a split of the four-game set, but the afternoon belonged to Seattle’s All-Star pitcher.

“That’s the way he is. He goes and attacks every hitter,” Hernández said. “He’s not afraid to back-to-back fastball, just throw fastball to anybody on the other team.”

Kirby was terrific on a day when the Mariners needed a morale boost after they learned starting outfielder Jarred Kelenic will be out for an extended period after breaking a bone in his left foot.

Kirby retired 11 of his first 12 batters and didn’t allow a hit until Matt Wallner dribbled a single just inside the bag at third base with two outs in the fourth.

Kyle Farmer tripled with two outs in the fifth, but he was the only Twins baserunner to advance past first base with Kirby on the mound. Farmer was stranded when Julio Rodríguez ran down a drive from Christian Vázquez in right-center.

Kirby (9-8) allowed four hits, and the 10 strikeouts matched his outing against Miami last month. It was the rebound performance the Mariners were hoping to see after Kirby was knocked around for six earned runs and eight hits by Detroit last week.

It was the fourth time this season that Kirby followed a start when he allowed four earned runs or more by allowing one earned run or less.

“He loves the competition,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I think that’s what sticks out more than anything else. When you watch him pitch, he just loves the, ‘Bring it on. I will give you my best effort.’ And he usually ends up on the right side of things.”

Hernández lined an RBI single during a laborious first inning for Pablo López, who went to a full count on four of his first seven batters and needed 36 pitches to get through the frame. López (5-6) settled down after the rocky beginning, but Hernández got the better of him again when he led off the fourth with his 16th homer.

López allowed six hits and struck out seven, but the high pitch count early on had the Twins going to their bullpen by the sixth.

“I think physically probably the best I felt in a while,” López said. "(Velocity) was there. I held up all the way to the end. Pitches looked sharp. Just that first inning really got in the way.”

Ford hit a two-run shot off reliever Jorge López in the eighth inning. Ford has 27 hits since coming up from Triple-A, 10 of them homers.

INJURED LIST

Kelenic went on the 10-day injured list after breaking a bone in his left foot kicking a cooler in the dugout in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s loss. Kelenic lost his cool after striking out with two runners on base. Kelenic tearfully apologized for his actions, and there’s no timetable for his return.

DAY OFF

With the Twins in a stretch of 13 straight games without a day off coming out of the All-Star break, manager Rocco Baldelli kept shortstop Carlos Correa and right fielder Max Kepler out of the starting lineup. Kepler pinch-hit in the eighth inning and popped out.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77 ERA) gets the start as Minnesota begins a series at home against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06 ERA). Ryan threw 5 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in his last start against Oakland.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.66 ERA) takes the mound as Seattle opens a series with Toronto. Former Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.13 ERA) is scheduled to start for the visiting Blue Jays. Miller threw five shutout innings against Detroit in his return from the injured list due to a finger blister.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports