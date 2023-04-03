Stephen F. Austin’s Mark Kellogg named WVU women’s coach

FILE- Stephen F. Austin head coach Mark Kellogg talks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State for the Southland Conference women's tournament championship Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Katy, Texas. Kellogg was named women’s coach at West Virginia on Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg was named to the same position at West Virginia on Monday.

Kellogg compiled a 195-55 record in eight seasons at Stephen F. Austin, leading the Ladyjacks to two conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. His teams won at least 23 games in each of the last seven seasons.

Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left West Virginia after one season to become coach at Minnesota.

Prior to Stephen F. Austin, Kellogg spent 10 years combined coaching at three Division II schools: West Texas A&M, Northwest Missouri State and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

“Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court,” West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.

Kellogg has a career record of 445-120.

Under Plitzuweit, West Virginia lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arizona.

Former coach Mike Carey, West Virginia’s all-time winningest coach who took the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament 11 times in 21 seasons and stepped down a year ago to spend more time with his family, said publicly last month that he was interested in getting his old job back. But the position went to Kellogg.

“We are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and are excited to get to Morgantown,” Kellogg said. “I want to thank President Gordon Gee and Wren Baker for the opportunity to continue the tradition of West Virginia women’s basketball. We will work tirelessly every day to build a program that competes for championships with quality student-athletes who will make all of West Virginia proud.”

Kellogg is a 1998 graduate of Austin College in Sherman, Texas. He earned a master’s degree in sport and exercise science from West Texas A&M in 2000.

