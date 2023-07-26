U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Mark Lowery, Arkansas treasurer and former legislator who sponsored voter ID law, has died at age 66

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died a day after announcing he was leaving office following two strokes he experienced over the past several months, his office said. He was 66.

Lowery’s office said the former state lawmaker died from complications from his stroke Wednesday morning at a Little Rock hospital. Lowery experienced his second stroke in June, and his office announced Tuesday he was leaving office on Sept. 30.

“We are devastated,” Chief of Staff Stephen Bright said in a statement. “Losing Mark represents a huge loss for the entire staff. Mark was an incredible leader and a humble public servant and this was unexpected.”

Lowery, a Republican, was elected state treasurer in November and took office in January. The treasurer manages the state’s investments and sits on several boards, including the boards of trustees for state employees and teacher retirements systems.

Before being elected treasurer in November, Lowery had served 10 years in the state House.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot. A previous voter ID law had been struck down by the state Supreme Court, but justices in 2018 upheld Lowery’s revision.

Lowery also sponsored a 2021 law that removed the ability of people without identification to cast a ballot, even if they sign an affidavit affirming their identity.

Lowery experienced his first stroke in March and he spent several weeks after it rehabilitating in Arkansas before recovering with his daughter in Maryland. Lowery’s office described the second stroke as more severe and said it led him and his family to decide to announce his retirement.