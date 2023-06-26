Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Former Wisconsin WR Markus Allen won’t face charges if he meets terms of prosecution agreement

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Markus Allen, a former Wisconsin wide receiver now in the transfer portal, won’t have to face charges in connection with his April 29 arrest as long as he meets the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne said Monday that “the case will not be issued” if Allen completes the terms of what Ozanne referred to as a “pre-charge referral.”

Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at an April 29 block party. He has since announced he is entering the transfer portal and no longer is included in the 2023 roster on Wisconsin’s website.

Madison police said they were arresting Allen on a municipal ordinance violation for possessing open alcohol on public property when a search of his backpack revealed a gun that had been listed as stolen. At a news conference in the days after the block party, police didn’t provide any details on who might have stolen it or how Allen came into possession of it.

Allen caught seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games last season.

Allen entered the transfer portal midway through last season and posted on social media he was transferring to Minnesota, but he ended up staying at Wisconsin. Allen tweeted Friday that he’s back in the transfer portal.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads