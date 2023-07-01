Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Archie Bradley walks off the field after being pulled by manager Skip Schumaker from the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Archie Bradley walks off the field after being pulled by manager Skip Schumaker from the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By BILL TROCCHI
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Bradley, 30, appeared in four games for the Marlins this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in Friday’s 16-4 loss to the Braves and gave up seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Angels closing pitcher Archie Bradley throws against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Seattle. Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 big league season last June. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.

This is Bradley’s ninth big league season. The Marlins would remain responsible for the remainder of the right-hander’s $1 million salary if they were to release him.

Bradley missed spring training and signed with the Marlins in April. He had a 2.95 ERA in 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville before being promoted in mid-June, but could not continue those numbers in Miami.

Soriano, 24, made three appearances with the Marlins in April and one in June. He is 0-0 with one save and a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings of work. He has six strikeouts and four walks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports