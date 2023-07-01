Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Bradley, 30, appeared in four games for the Marlins this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in Friday’s 16-4 loss to the Braves and gave up seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

Other news Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins MIAMI (AP) — Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.

This is Bradley’s ninth big league season. The Marlins would remain responsible for the remainder of the right-hander’s $1 million salary if they were to release him.

Bradley missed spring training and signed with the Marlins in April. He had a 2.95 ERA in 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville before being promoted in mid-June, but could not continue those numbers in Miami.

Soriano, 24, made three appearances with the Marlins in April and one in June. He is 0-0 with one save and a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings of work. He has six strikeouts and four walks.

