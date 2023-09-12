Brandon Woodruff tosses a 6-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Miami Marlins 12-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched a six-hitter and Willy Adames had four RBIs, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Miami Marlins 12-0 on Monday.

One night after Milwaukee lost 4-3 at New York despite Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe holding the Yankees hitless for the first 10 innings, the NL Central-leading Brewers collected a season-high 17 hits.

Milwaukee’s onslaught began right from the start. Mark Canha led off the bottom of the first with his 10th homer, sending a 2-2 changeup from Jesús Luzardo over the left-field wall.

Adames delivered a triple and two doubles. Tyrone Taylor went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Canha, William Contreras, Andruw Monasterio and Sal Frelick added two hits apiece.

Woodruff (5-1) struck out seven and threw 106 pitches in his first nine-inning complete game. His only previous complete game came in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis in a seven-inning doubleheader matchup during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Woodruff recorded the Brewers’ first complete-game shutout since Adrian Houser threw a three-hitter in a 4-0 triumph over the Cardinals on Sept. 4, 2021.

Woodruff’s outstanding performance came six days after he allowed two hits over seven innings in a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over his last four starts, Woodruff has yielded just three runs in 28 innings.

Luzardo (9-9) was on a similar run heading into the night, allowing two runs in 18 innings over his previous three starts. But he lasted just five innings Monday, and he was charged with six runs and 10 hits.

The Brewers scored three runs in the third and two in the fifth against Luzardo.

After Contreras walked and Carlos Santana singled with one out in the third, Adames hit an RBI double to left. Josh Donaldson and Taylor added run-scoring singles to give the Brewers a 4-0 edge.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, was called up earlier in the day for his Brewers debut. He signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee after he was released by the Yankees.

The base hit was Donaldson’s fifth single of the season. During Donaldson’s 33 games with the Yankees this year, 10 of his 15 hits were homers.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-0 in the fifth. Adames hit a leadoff double and scored on a two-out double from Taylor, who came home on Frelick’s single.

The Brewers added five more runs — four earned — off Daniel Castano in the seventh. Adames highlighted that inning by driving in three runs with a bases-loaded triple down the left-field line.

Miami fell so far behind that catcher Jacob Stallings pitched the eighth for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer hit an RBI double off him.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez is expected to work either one inning or 20 pitches in a rehabilitation appearance Tuesday for Double-A Pensacola as he attempts to come back from shoulder issues that have prevented him from pitching in the majors since 2020. Sánchez threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday.

Brewers: LF Christian Yelich missed a third straight game due to a sore lower back. “He’s better today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s going to run around a little bit today, which is a good sign. We’re ramping up activity.” ... RHP J.C. Mejía (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Mejía last pitched on Aug. 13.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.89 ERA) will pitch for the Brewers on Tuesday. When Monday’s game began, the Marlins hadn’t yet announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday.

