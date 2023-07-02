FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Marlins add fresh arm to bullpen by recalling right-hander Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville

Miami Marlins relief pitcher George Soriano (62) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Miami Marlins relief pitcher George Soriano (62) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins added a fresh arm to their bullpen for their series finale against Atlanta by recalling right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Lindgren, 26, was 6-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts for Jacksonville but was needed to provide length in the bullpen on Sunday. He pitched five innings in long relief, allowing four hits and four runs, in his only appearance with Miami on April 3 against Minnesota.

Right-hander George Soriano, who allowed no hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Saturday, was optioned to Jacksonville. Soriano would not have been available on Sunday following his extended outing a day earlier, creating the need for another long reliever.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, steals second base against Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle (18) during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Albies’ hits go-ahead 2-run HR as streaking Braves beat Marlins 6-3 to complete sweep
Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 for their 16th win in 17 games.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) gestures after hitting a single home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Acuña and Albies hit consecutive HRs in Braves’ win over Marlins; Arraez average dips to .388
Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 as major league batting leader Luis Arraez saw his average dip to .388.
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Archie Bradley walks off the field after being pulled by manager Skip Schumaker from the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment
The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Michael Soroka works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Soroka wins first home start since 2020, Olson homers twice and drives in 5 as Braves crush Marlins
Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Soriano has a 1.98 ERA in five games with the Marlins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports