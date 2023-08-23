GOP debate: Who to watch
Seth Lugo works 6 scoreless innings and Xander Bogaerts homers as the Padres blank the Marlins

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo works against a Miami Marlins batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo works against a Miami Marlins batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts watches his two-run home run hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts watches his two-run home run hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader takes a moment as he works against a Miami Marlins batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader takes a moment as he works against a Miami Marlins batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader, left, celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts after the Padres defeated the Miami Marlins 4-0 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader, left, celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts after the Padres defeated the Miami Marlins 4-0 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammate Manny Machado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By KRIS KEEHL
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Wednesday.

Lugo combined on a four-hitter with four relievers — including Robert Suarez, who didn’t face a batter. Suarez was ejected in the eighth following an inspection by umpires.

Tom Cosgrove replaced Suarez and retired all three batters he faced. Steven Wilson worked the seventh and closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth in a non-save situation. San Diego (61-67) took two of three from Miami (65-63), which lost ground in the NL wild-card race.

The Padres led 1-0 in the sixth when Manny Machado walked and Bogaerts hit a 427-foot drive over the center field fence against Sandy Alcantara.

Lugo (5-6) struck out four. He gave up a two-out double to Joey Wendle in the fifth, and Wendle stole third before Lugo struck out Jorge Soler.

Alcantara (6-11) allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Miami’s Jake Burger went 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. He was hurt during Tuesday night’s win.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Begin a three-game series Friday against visiting Washington.

Padres: Start a six-game trip Friday night at Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA) starts for the Brewers. San Diego has not announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb