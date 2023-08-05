FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Sports

‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia’s solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti, right, is congratulated by third base coach Griffin Benedict (81) after his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti, right, is congratulated by third base coach Griffin Benedict (81) after his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins' Josh Bell, right, doubles in front of Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver, left, scoring teammate Luis Arraez during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Luis Arraez (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins’ Josh Bell, right, doubles in front of Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver, left, scoring teammate Luis Arraez during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Luis Arraez (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, left, and right fielder Avisail Garcia, right, allow a single to Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz, left, and right fielder Avisail Garcia, right, allow a single to Texas Rangers’ Mitch Garver during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit two drastically different solo homers, Corey Seager also went deep and newly acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery worked into the seventh inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

Garcia put the Rangers ahead to stay when he went the opposite way with a high-arching 334-foot homer just inside the right-field pole for a 3-2 lead in the third. In the sixth, the slugger known as “El Bombi” hit a 433-foot drive that landed in the second deck of seats above the visitors bullpen in left-center. His 27th and 28th homers of the season increased his AL-leading RBI total to 88.

A day after three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer won in his first game with the Rangers, their other new starter acquired before the trade deadline struck out six, walked one and allowed two runs before leaving two batters into the seventh. Texas got Montgomery (7-9) and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals last Sunday.

Josh Sborz then faced only three batters to get out of the seventh before Stratton pitched two scoreless innings.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (8-6) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings. The lefty gave up four runs and six hits.

Texas (64-46) maintained its 1 1/2-game AL West lead over reigning World Series champion Houston (63-48). The Astros won 7-3 in New York against the Yankees.

Jon Berti homered for the Marlins (58-53), who missed a chance to move into National League’s third wild-card spot. They remained a half-game behind Cincinnati (59-53), which lost 6-3 in 10 innings to Washington.

The teams traded runs in the first and second innings.

Luis Arraez led off the game with his MLB-leading 154th hit and scored on a double by Josh Bell, before Seager’s 17th homer tied the game. Berti homered in the second and Texas got even again on an RBI double by No. 9 hitter Leody Taveras.

SHORT HOPS

García also had a double in his second game this season with at least three extra-base hits. The other was when he had three homers and two doubles April 22 against Oakland. ... Marlins CF Avisaíl García had a two-pitch strikeout leading off the fourth inning. After fouling off the first pitch, he got a pitch clock infraction for an automatic strike and then swung on missed on the next pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right forearm strain) was playing catch Friday, and manager Bruce Bochy said he would do that a few more times to build up and that it would likely be two to three weeks before the pitcher is back. Eovaldi (11-3) threw six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on July 18 in his only start since the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

RHP Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66 ERA), 0-4 over his last eight starts since early June, pitches for the Rangers on Saturday. He had the lead July 19 when he got struck in the left shin by a comebacker in the fifth inning against Tampa Bay. He made his next start five days later, but the Rangers gave him some extra time after that one.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb