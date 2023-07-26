Tyler Glasnow goes 7 strong innings, Brandon Lowe homers to help Rays beat Marlins 4-1

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Tyler Glasnow goes 7 strong innings, Brandon Lowe homers to help Rays beat Marlins 4-1

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
1 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers to the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Miami Marlins' Edward Cabrera pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 of 8 | 

Miami Marlins’ Edward Cabrera pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
The Miami Marlins trainer, right, checks on catcher Jacob Stallings after he was hit with a foul ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Stallings stayed in the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
3 of 8 | 

The Miami Marlins trainer, right, checks on catcher Jacob Stallings after he was hit with a foul ball by Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Stallings stayed in the game. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes (17) is forced at second base by Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez on a fielder's choice by Manuel Margot during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
4 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Isaac Paredes (17) is forced at second base by Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez on a fielder’s choice by Manuel Margot during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) is checked on by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz after Sanches was shaken up trying to make a diving catch by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sanchez stayed in the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 of 8 | 

Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) is checked on by right fielder Bryan De La Cruz after Sanches was shaken up trying to make a diving catch by Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Sanchez stayed in the game. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, second from left, is checked on by manager Kevin Cash after getting injured fielding a ground out by Miami Marlins' Jacob Stallings during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Diaz left the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
6 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, second from left, is checked on by manager Kevin Cash after getting injured fielding a ground out by Miami Marlins’ Jacob Stallings during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Diaz left the game. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz lines a two-run double off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
7 of 8 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz lines a two-run double off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle, right, scores on a wild pitch by Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
8 of 8 | 

Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle, right, scores on a wild pitch by Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight.

Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Dodgers and Padres start MLB spring training schedule on Feb. 22
The spring training exhibition season will open on Feb. 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides in under the glove of Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers for two minor-league pitchers
The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho follows through on his bases-loaded two-run double during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th.

Lowe made it 4-1 with a sixth-inning solo drive off reliever George Sorian. The Rays improved to 5-14 in July.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall, and dropped 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.

Yandy Díaz doublein two runs during a three-run second off Edward Cabrera (5-6). The first baseman left the game in the third with left groin tightness that occured when he made an extended stretch on second baseman Lowe’s throw after fielding Jacob Stallings’ grounder.

Cabrera, making his second start after missing five weeks a right shoulder impingement, was pulled after two innings and 53 pitches due to a blister on his right middle finger. He gave up three runs and four hits.

Miami got to 3-1 in the third when Joey Wendle scored on Glasnow’s wild pitch.

THIRD-BASE MISADVENTURES

Tampa Bay had three runners thrown out at third. Randy Arozarena was caught after straying down the line on a third-inning single, while Manuel Margot was unsuccessful in a bid to advance on a groundout during the fourth. Luke Raley was thrown out trying for a triple in the seventh.

MOVING DAY

Miami acquired left-hander Jose Castillo from San Diego for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique) traveled with the team and did pregame work. ... OF Avisai Garcia (left back) had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville. ... RHP Matt Barnes had left hip surgery and is likely done for the season. ... RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) had a 25-pitch bullpen session. ... LHP Andrew Nardi (left triceps) is set to start a rehab assignment with Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Zach Eflin (11-5) will try to become the AL’s first 12-game winner against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-9) on Wednesday. Alcantara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is 0-3 in four July starts, allowing 12 runs over 23 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports