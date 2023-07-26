U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, testifies before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Sandy Alcántara throws his 2nd complete game this season, Marlins beat Rays 7-1

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez throws over Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri to complete a double play against batter Christian Bethancourt during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez throws over Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri to complete a double play against batter Christian Bethancourt during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti slides behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Jon Berti slides behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hit complete game and the Miami Marlins stopped a 10-game road losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday.

Alcántara (4-9), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts.

Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (11-6), who was bidding to become the AL’s first 12-game winner, left after four innings with left knee discomfort. The right-hander dropped to 10-2 in 12 home starts this season after allowing five runs and seven hits.

Miami’s Luis Arráez went 2 for 4 and had his major league batting average go from .375 to .376. He drove in a run with a double in the fourth and hit a run-scoring, sixth-inning single.

The Marlins are 2-9 since the All-Star break, while Tampa Bay is an AL-worse 5-15 in July. Miami is just 3-19 against the Rays since May 14, 2019.

Jacob Stallings had an RBI double during a two-run second and added a run-scoring single in a three-run fourth as the Marlins took a 5-1 lead.

Bryan De La Cruz made it 6-1 when he homered on Calvin Faucher’s first pitch in the fifth.

Jose Siri pulled the Rays within 2-1 on a third-inning RBI single.

SPECIAL NIGHT

The Marlins will honor Miguel Cabrera on Friday night when they host the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, made his major league debut at 20 with the Marlins in 2003 and hit four homers and had 12 RBIs in 17 postseason games en route to a World Series championship. The Marlins traded Cabrera to the Tigers in December 2007.

HOT RUN

Marlins 3B Jon Berti went 2 for 3 with a walk, and has 13 hits in 24 at-bats in nine games since the All-Star break. He doubled to complete an 11-pitch at-bat against Faucher in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RF Jesús Sánchez departed with an injury that occurred while running out a second-inning grounder. ... RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder) struck out three and gave up one hit over two innings for the rookie-level FCL Marlins against the FCL Cardinals.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said “fingers-crossed” that 1B Yandy Díaz, who left Tuesday’s game with left groin tightness, can avoid the injured list. ... RHP Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) is expected to start throwing off a mound next month.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3) and Detroit RHP Reese Olson (1-4) are Friday night’s starters.

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (11-2) will start Friday night at Houston. The AL All-Star is coming off a start Saturday against Baltimore in which he allowed five runs over four innings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports