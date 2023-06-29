New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sports

Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's David Hamilton, right, is caught trying to steal second by Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle (18) in the third inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's David Hamilton, right, is caught trying to steal second by Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle (18) in the third inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida dashes down the first base line on his game-ending double play in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. The Marlins won 6-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida dashes down the first base line on his game-ending double play in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. The Marlins won 6-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle, bottom, beats the tag by Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez on his double in the ninth inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle, bottom, beats the tag by Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez on his double in the ninth inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates while crossing the plate on his solo home run, as Boston Red Sox catcher Caleb Hamilton (77) looks on, in the eighth inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates while crossing the plate on his solo home run, as Boston Red Sox catcher Caleb Hamilton (77) looks on, in the eighth inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, right, is congratulated after scoring on a single by Jean Segura in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, right, is congratulated after scoring on a single by Jean Segura in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) safely reaches first on his single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Justin Turner pulls away from the base in the seventh inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) safely reaches first on his single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Justin Turner pulls away from the base in the seventh inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Andrew Nardi delivers in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Andrew Nardi delivers in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is congratulated after his solo home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is congratulated after his solo home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By MAUREEN MULLEN
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.

“Really good baserunning. Our defense was really good. I just really liked the way they came out and played,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. “Ran the bases the right way and put the ball in play. You put the ball in play and good things happen and that’s what happened to us.”

Braxton Garrett (4-2) pitched five innings for the victory, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. The Marlins have won eight of his last nine starts, the last six in a row. A.J. Puk closed for his 12th save.

“It was pretty good,” Garrett said. “It wasn’t the sharpest I’ve been but we worked with what we had. I felt like I was a little bit sinker-heavy. It got me out of some trouble. Not super sharp, but happy with it.”

Garrett Cooper opened the second inning with a home run for Boston against Kaleb Ort. Rafael Devers tied it in the fourth with his 19th homer, a two-out shot.

After back-to-back, one-out walks from Boston’s Nick Pivetta (4-5) to Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz and a 1-2 count on Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth, the game was delayed for 1 hour, 13 minutes because of rain.

When play resumed, Josh Winckowski replaced Pivetta. Winckowski struck out Chisholm before walking Garrett Cooper and unleashing a wild pitch with Segura at the plate, allowing Soler to score. Segura’s infield single scored De La Cruz and Cooper, giving the Marlins a 4-1 lead.

Chisholm hit a solo homer in the eighth.

“We’re not hitting the ball hard,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It’s been going on for a while. Putting good at-bats, but not finishing them. We’re struggling offensively right now. We are.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto, on the injured list since April 4 with right biceps tightness, made a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Jacksonville. He was expected to go six innings, but went 4 2/3. He gave up seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Red Sox: INF Yu Chang, on the injured list since April 25 with a left hamate fracture, is expected to play in a rehab game Saturday with Double-A Portland, serving as the DH. ... LHP Joely Rodriguez, on the IL since June 1 because of left shoulder inflammation, is expected to make a rehab appearance Thursday with Portland.

UP NEXT

Miami LHP Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.77 ERA) was scheduled to start series finale Thursday against RHP Brayan Bello (5-4, 3.27).

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports