De La Cruz and Segura homer, Marlins pound out 19 hits in 10-1 rout of Red Sox

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

De La Cruz and Segura homer, Marlins pound out 19 hits in 10-1 rout of Red Sox

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper reaches first on a single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas misses the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 of 7 | 

Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper reaches first on a single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas misses the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates while crossing home plate on his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 of 7 | 

Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz celebrates while crossing home plate on his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock waits for a fresh baseball as Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz runs the bases on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 of 7 | 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock waits for a fresh baseball as Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz runs the bases on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
4 of 7 | 

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 of 7 | 

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 of 7 | 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock delivers to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 of 7 | 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock delivers to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Tuesday night.

The Marlins, winners of four of their last five, tied a season high with 19 hits.

Jazz Chisholm contributed three RBIs in his return from a 38-game absence with a right turf toe injury. Garrett Cooper added two RBIs, Jorge Soler had an RBI double, and Joey Wendle finished with four hits.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Olson homers, drives in 2 as Braves win 5th straight with a 3-game sweep of Twins
Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for a series sweep.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems reacts to striking out Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore during the 11th inning of a baseball game to seal a 7-4 win, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11
Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rookie Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0 for Cincinnati as Reds top Orioles 3-1
Andrew Abbott was impressive on the mound again for Cincinnati, and Matt McLain and TJ Friedl both homered to lift the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s just fun to go out there and get a W,” Chisholm said. “Get out there, pass the baton, play with my guys, see them get hype every time I do something, me getting hype every time they did something. ... I didn’t really look at anything other than going out there and having fun with the boys.”

There was plenty of fun to be had.

Luis Arraez, who entered the day with a .399 average, struck out for the first time since June 14. But he had a single and RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The MLB leader in batting average finished 2 for 5 to remain at .399.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara (3-6) came in having allowed five-plus runs in six starts this season. He was strong over seven innings, giving up one run and six hits while striking out five. It was his seventh time this season pitching into at least the seventh inning.

“I need it,” Alcántara said. “I’ve been doing not so good this year, but I’m happy with what I did today. ... I tried not to think too much, tried to attack the hitter and tried my best pitches.”

He said he used one of those, his changeup, more aggressively than he has in six of his previous 15 starts in which he allowed five or more runs.

Alex Verdugo provided the lone RBI for the Red Sox, losers of three straight and five out of six. Manager Alex Cora said he isn’t fretting over seeing his team fall back to 40-40 with the All-Star break fast approaching.

“We’re not great, we’re not bad,” Cora said. “We are where we’re at. Obviously, we’ve got a long way to go.”

Boston starter Garrett Whitlock (4-3) was pulled after 4 2/3 innings, yielding six runs and 11 hits, including both Marlins homers. It was his first loss in six starts.

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Soler got aboard with a single and was followed by De La Cruz, who jumped on a second-pitch changeup from Whitlock and hit an opposite-field shot that landed in Boston’s bullpen. It was his ninth homer of the season.

Chisholm doubled. Then Cooper dropped in a short line drive into right field that gave Chisholm just enough time to beat Verdugo’s throw home with a headfirst slide.

Verdugo got one run back for Boston in its half of the first, ripping a double down the left field line that scored Justin Turner.

POWER OF 10

The Marlins scored 10 or more runs for the fourth time this season.

HIT PARADE

The Red Sox allowed 19-plus hits for the first time since Oct. 1, 2022, at Toronto. This is the fifth time a team has scored 10 or more runs against Boston this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck underwent facial surgery Tuesday to get a plate inserted to fix a fracture he sustained after being hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on June 16. He is expected to return at some point this season.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.64 ERA) will make his first career start against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs over seven innings with a career-best 13 strikeouts in last week’s series-opening win over Pittsburgh, but didn’t figure into the decision

Red Sox: Will use a yet to be determined opener.

___

AP MLB:https://apnews.com/hub/mlbandhttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports