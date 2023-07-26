Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Sports

Twins, Marlins swap righty relievers, with Dylan Floro to Minnesota and Jorge López to Miami

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 of 2 | 

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
2 of 2 | 

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
By PHIL ERVIN
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jorge López on Wednesday in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams.

Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Floro was a regular out of the bullpen for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

López was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadine. The Twins traded minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore for López.

López went 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 relief appearances for the Twins this season. He returned from the 15-day injured list earlier this month after stepping away to address his mental health.

The Twins are 54-50 and lead the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. Miami is 55-48 and in a tight race for one of the NL’s three wild-card spots.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports