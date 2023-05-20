Nantes in relegation trouble after loss to Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Changing coach has made no difference yet for Nantes, which stayed in the French league relegation zone after losing at home to Montpellier 3-0 on Saturday.

Nantes fired Antoine Kombouaré with four games remaining and replaced him with the reserves coach. But the side has picked up only one point in two games since.

Nantes fell behind in the 38th minute when Téji Savanier set up fellow midfielder Jordan Ferri with a long pass.

Striker Arnaud Nordin made it 2-0 in the 47th with an angled drive into the bottom left corner.

Defender Falaye Sacko completed the scoring late on to leave eight-time French champion Nantes in 17th place with four teams going down this season and only two rounds remaining.

Later Saturday, Marseille was looking to win at Lille to overtake Lens and move into second place for the automatic Champions League position. Victory for Lille would move it two points behind fourth-placed Monaco in the Europa League spot.

