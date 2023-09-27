Colin Kaepernick and NY Jets
Former Italy midfielder Gattuso hired as coach of French club Marseille

 
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Former hard-tackling midfielder Gennaro Gattuso was hired as coach of French club Marseille on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Italian replaces Spanish coach Marcelino, who stood down last week just a handful of games into his stewardship amid tensions between management and supporters.

Marseille announced Gattuso’s arrival on its website without giving further details.

He previously coached Milan, Napoli and most recently Spanish club Valencia.

Gattuso takes charge following Marseille’s 4-0 defeat in the French league at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, a result which dropped Marseille down to eighth place.

As a player, Gattuso won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and two league titles and two Champions League trophies with AC Milan, where he played 468 games and scored 11 goals. His only goal in 73 appearances for Italy was a fierce 25-meter strike against England in a 1-0 win in November 2000.

His first game in charge of 1993 Champions League winner Marseille is set to be away to Monaco on Saturday.

He joins other Italian coaches making their debut seasons in the French league: World Cup-winning teammate Fabio Grosso at Lyon and Francesco Farioli at Nice.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer