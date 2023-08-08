Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
U.S. News

Man sought for Maryland shooting wounded by Marshals during Virginia arrest

 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man wanted on an attempted murder charge was wounded Tuesday during an apparent shootout with U.S. Marshals in northern Virginia before being taken into custody.

Alexandria police said a man sought by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was spotted Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. at the Potomac Yard shopping center in the city.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Newsoutletsshowed video of the shooting, with a flurry of gunfire, shoppers taking cover in a parking lot and cars riddled with bullet holes.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said the man was sought for a shooting Sunday night near Unionville.

Alexandria police said their investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

The Marshals Service did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.