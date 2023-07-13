Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Sports

Mexico beats Jamaica 3-0 and advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Panama

Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 7 | 

Mexico players celebrate after Mexico’s Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexico players celebrate after Luis Chavez (18) scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 7 | 

Mexico players celebrate after Luis Chavez (18) scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexico's Henry Martin, left, celebrates after scoring against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 7 | 

Mexico’s Henry Martin, left, celebrates after scoring against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexico's Henry Martin, center, celebrates after scoring against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 7 | 

Mexico’s Henry Martin, center, celebrates after scoring against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's Amari'i Bell, right, stops a kick by Mexico's Uriel Antuna during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
5 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s Amari’i Bell, right, stops a kick by Mexico’s Uriel Antuna during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's Leon Bailey, left, and Mexico's Jorge Sanchez battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
6 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s Leon Bailey, left, and Mexico’s Jorge Sanchez battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamaica's Javaian Brown, right, and Damion Lowe battle for the ball with Mexico's Orbelin Pineda during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
7 of 7 | 

Jamaica’s Javaian Brown, right, and Damion Lowe battle for the ball with Mexico’s Orbelin Pineda during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Martín scored 80 seconds in, Luis Chávez converted a free kick in the 30th minute and Mexico beat Jamaica 3-0 Wednesday night to reach its 11th CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Roberto Alvarado added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Mexico advanced to play Panama on Sunday at Inglewood, California. El Tri, under interim coach Jaime Lozano, is seeking a ninth Gold Cup title.

Martín scored his ninth international goal and third of the tournament, settling the ball with a touch after Jesús Gallardo’s cross and beating Andre Blake from 8 yards. Luis Romo had scored 51 seconds in during Mexico’s opener, a 4-0 win over Honduras.

Other news
Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera celebrates after Panama defeated the United States in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Diego. Panama won 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Panama upsets US 5-4 on penalty kicks after 1-1 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.
Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout after 2-2 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal
Matt Turner stopped two penalty kicks, and the United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw for a berth in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Panama.
Costa Rica midfielder Josimar Alcócer (8) controls the ball in front of Mexico midfielder Orbelín Pineda (17) and defender Jesús Gallardo (23) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Mexico beats Costa Rica 2-0, advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal
Orbelín Pineda scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, Érick Sánchez added a goal in the 87th and Mexico beat Costa Rica 2-0 to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) is unable to stop a goal by Qatar's Hazem Shehata during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Qatar beats Mexico 1-0, and both nations advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Qatar advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win over a Mexican team that already clinched advancement.

Chávez curled a 25-yard free kick to Blake’s upper right corner for his fourth international goal and third of the tournament. Chávez’s first international goal was on a free kick against Saudi Arabia at last year’s World Cup.

Alvarado got his fifth goal when he tapped in a pass from Gallardo.

Mexico won the 2019 title and lost the 2021 final in extra time to the United States at Las Vegas.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports