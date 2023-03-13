AP source: Bills rework Allen, Miller deals to get under cap

FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday, March 13, 2023, to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have worked their way under the salary cap in time for the free-agent signing period by freeing up more than $30 million in space after restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the moves confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly disclosed the contract restructurings, which were first reported by ESPN.com.

The new contract terms were not revealed, with Allen having six years left on an eight-year, $258 million deal, and Miller entering the second season of a six-year deal worth up to $120 million.

The restructurings, coupled with freeing up $6 million in cap space by signing linebacker Matt Milano to a contact extension on Sunday, leaves the Bills with about $20 million to work with entering the signing period Wednesday.

Buffalo already began using its newfound dollars by reaching an agreement to sign Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three-year contract, a second person with direct knowledge of the deal told the AP earlier in the day. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal does not become official until the NFL’s signing period opens on Wednesday. The agreement was first reported by NFL.com.

McGovern was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2019 draft, and had 29 starts in 45 games with the team over the past three years after spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. The 25-year-old addresses a pending need for Buffalo, with starting left guard Rodger Saffold and his backup, Bobby Hart, both pending unrestricted free agents.

In other moves, the Bills announced reaching agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich and backup defensive back Cam Lewis before they were eligible to hit the free agent market.

Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. The 10-year veteran was signed by the Bills in September after the team abruptly released rookie Matt Araiza, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State.

The 33-year-old Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit and two in Denver.

Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract. The seventh-year player, who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, has spent a majority of his career being used in special team roles.

Lewis agreed to a one-year contract. The undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo, returns to the Bills for a fourth season, where he’s filled in at cornerback and safety, and appeared in a career-best 13 games last season.

