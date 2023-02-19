Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards

Austin Butler poses for photographers upon arrival at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards , announced Sunday:

Film — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

British Film — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Supporting Actor — Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Emma Mackey

Outstanding British Debut — Writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Adapted Screenplay — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Film Not in the English Language — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Musical Score — Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Cinematography — James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Editing — Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Production Design — “Babylon”

Costume Design — Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Sound — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Casting — Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, “Elvis”

Visual Effects — “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Makeup and Hair — “Elvis”

Animated Film — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

British Short Film — “An Irish Goodbye”

British Short Animation — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Documentary – “Navalny”

BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell