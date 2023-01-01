Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland’s Prince George’s County Sunday morning in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident,” authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile.

The county’s police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in Clinton, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) outside Washington.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be random and were investigating to establish a suspect or suspects as well as a motive. Police said they did not yet know the extent of the injuries of the adult and the juvenile who were wounded

“What we do know is that there was a gun used on the scene,” Maj. David Blazer said in a video posted by the police department’s Twitter account .

Blazer said several people were in the home and that investigators are conducting interviews to determine what happened. He said there is no danger to the surrounding community.