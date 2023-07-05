FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
U.S. News

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

 
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Other news
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, while sitting outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday.
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing.
FILE - Jean Messiha, head of the Apollon Institute, takes part to a demonstration on Feb. 20, 2021, in Paris. Messiha, a French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million). (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
French far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for officer whose shooting of teen set off unrest
A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros.
People participate in a community walk in Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting
The holiday takes on a different meaning for the Illinois community this year.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.