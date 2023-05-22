USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

AP NEWS
May 22, 2023 GMT

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Wake Forest (29)45-97491
2. Florida (1)42-137142
3. LSU42-136524
4. Arkansas39-156432
5. Stanford37-146415
6. Vanderbilt37-175526
7. Coastal Carolina37-175268
8. Clemson39-1752410
9. Virginia44-1145413
10. Connecticut40-1343211
11. Miami (Fla.)37-1840912
12. East Carolina41-1536615
13. Tennessee38-1833519
14. Oregon State39-1631218
15. Campbell41-1328814
16. Dallas Baptist42-1327917
17. West Virginia39-162507
18. Oklahoma State37-1622322
19. South Carolina38-171999
20. Boston College34-1717521
21. Kentucky36-1716920
22. Texas38-18154NR
23. Southern Mississippi37-1613424
24. Duke35-1913316
25. Auburn33-19111NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Maryland (37-19); No. 25 Indiana State (38-14).

Others receiving votes: Maryland (37-19) 108; Indiana State (38-14) 83; Alabama (38-17) 73; Northeastern (41-12) 24; Indiana (40-16) 18; Washington (33-16) 6; Texas-San Antonio (38-17) 5; Oral Roberts (43-11) 5; North Carolina (33-21) 4.

