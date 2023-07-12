Evidence seized from home of man charged in Cleveland shooting that wounded 9

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a reporter's question as he meets with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities seized evidence from the home of a man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting over the weekend that wounded nine people, though the motive for the attack remained unclear Wednesday.

Federal marshals and city police arrested Jaylon Jennings, 25, of Lorain, without incident at a home in that Cleveland suburb at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. A search warrant was then executed at Jennings’ home and items were seized, but authorities didn’t disclose further details.

Jennings is due to make an initial court appearance Thursday in Cleveland Municipal Court, and it wasn’t clear Wednesday if he had retained a lawyer. He’s charged with attempted murder, and additional charges are expected.

Cleveland police Chief Wayne Drummond said Jennings is believed to have opened fire on a group of people who were standing outside a bar in the downtown Warehouse District shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the clubs were closing.

Seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One man’s wounds were serious, but none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening, authorities said. Two of the victims have been released from the hospital, while the others are still being treated.

Police allege in an arrest warrant filed Tuesday that the shooting occurred after Jennings saw several people inside one of the bars and retrieved a firearm from the trunk of his vehicle in a parking lot across the street. He then fired into the crowd despite police officers being nearby, according to authorities.

Authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the gun and were trying to determine the motive for the shooting and whether anyone else was involved.

Mayor Justin Bibb said the suspect was arrested 61 hours after the shooting as a result of video evidence and other information obtained by police. He also cited cooperation among law enforcement and a $50,000 reward posted by Cleveland business and restaurant owner Bobby George.