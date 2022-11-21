Officials: 1 dead, 16 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple store

Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Several people were injured in the incident, according to authorities. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) BOSTON OUT

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person died and 16 were injured Monday when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz gave the details about the crash in Hingham at a news conference. Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Cruz said.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said adding that a dark colored SUV went through the store’s plate glass window and struck multiple people.

Hingham police Chief David Jones only would say it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed by police.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham after the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.