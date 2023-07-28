Massachusetts lawmakers agree on a final state budget, a month overdue

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
U.S. News

Massachusetts lawmakers agree on a final state budget, a month overdue

By STEVE LeBLANC
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly a month after it was due, Massachusetts lawmakers said Friday they’ve agreed on a final state budget.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday on the spending plan that will start July 1.

The heads of the House and Senate Ways and Means Committees said they have reached an agreement “in principle reconciling the differences between the House and Senate versions” of the budget.

“Our respective teams are actively engaged in ironing out the details and working diligently to finalize the agreement,” Sen. Michael Rodrigues of Westport and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz of Boston, both Democrats, said in statement.

Other news
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards testifies as the Senate Budget holds a hearing to examine the fiscal consequences of climate change on infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
US legislators turn to Louisiana for experience on climate change impacts to infrastructure
FILE - Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a news conference on Jan. 4, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration is aiming to extend Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults starting Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, but that date depends on lawmakers completing the last step necessary to implement the expansion legislation he signed into law months ago. The state DHHS revealed Wednesday, July 26, that it's got an agreement with federal Medicaid regulators to begin expansion quickly once elected officials complete what's needed to carried it out. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will begin Oct. 1, if lawmakers can soon enact a budget

The two — who did not reveal details of the final spending plan — are part of a six-member conference committee charged with hammering out a compromise version of the separate proposals.

That compromise version is the sent to each chamber for a vote and cannot be amended.

“We are confident that the Conference Committee Report will be filed in the coming days, ensuring that both the House and Senate will take up the report on Monday in formal session,” Rodrigues and Michlewitz said.

In May the Senate approved a $55.9 billion state budget proposal.

One focus of the Senate plan was higher education.

The Senate budget would let all Massachusetts students, regardless of immigration status, qualify for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities — as long as they attended a high school in the state for at least three years, and graduated or obtained a GED.

It would also create a free community college program for nursing students.

The Senate plan excludes a proposal to allow online sales of lottery tickets, unlike the House budget.

The $56.2 billion House budget proposal approved in April would also set aside extra spending for the problem-plagued Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, and bulk up the state’s “rainy day” fund.

Both House and Senate spending plans would split an estimated $1 billion in anticipated revenue from the new “millionaire’s tax” — which Massachusetts voters approved last year — between education and transportation initiatives, although they differed on the details.

The vote on the House budget plan followed the release in March of Gov. Maura Healey’s $55.5 billion state budget proposal.

Once the final, compromise budget proposal is approved it will be sent to Healey, who has 10 days to review and sign the budget — and issue any vetoes.