Restaurant worker charged with providing false identification documents to Brazilian employees

 
BOSTON (AP) — A Salvadoran man and former employee of the Taste of Brazil – Tudo Na Brasa restaurant in Woburn was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for providing false identification documents to Brazilian employees of the restaurant who lacked work authorization.

Marcos Chacon Gil, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to time served — about 10 months — and two years of supervised release. On May 23, 2023, Chacon Gil pleaded guilty to one count of transferring false identification documents.

Chacon Gil worked at Taste of Brazil for three years beginning in 2014.

Beginning in approximately 2018, Chacon Gil provided false identification documents to Brazilian employees of the restaurant who lacked work authorization in the United States, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Chacon Gil provided an employee with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card, investigators said.

Three members of a single family, including the owners of the restaurant, have also been charged in what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to smuggle Brazilian immigrants into the U.S. to work at two Massachusetts restaurants where they were forced to work long hours and threatened with harm.