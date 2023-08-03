Veteran Massachusetts police sergeant charged with assaulting 72-year-old neighbor

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Defendant Robert Bowers takes notes during a sentencing hearing that will determine if he gets a life sentence or the death penalty, in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. The FBI said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that Zuberi, 29, who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in the cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. Zuberi who was arrested faces a federal interstate kidnapping charge, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. (FBI via AP)
Oregon kidnapping suspect
U.S. News

Veteran Massachusetts police sergeant charged with assaulting 72-year-old neighbor

 
Share

PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts police sergeant is facing an assault and battery charge for allegedly attacking and injuring his 72-year-old neighbor, according to a police report.

Hull police Sgt. Scott Saunders has been placed on paid administrative leave and had his badge and service weapon taken pending the outcome of the case, Hull police Chief John Dunn said in a statement Thursday.

The confrontation between Saunders, a 19-year veteran, and Harry Horsley occurred July 24 in Pembroke, according to the police report.

Saunders, 46, was walking along a road in their neighborhood with a paddleboard when Horsley drove by in his car, the report said. Horsley told police that Saunders struck his vehicle with the paddleboard.

Other news
FILE - Three crosses stand, surrounded by flowers, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Nov. 14, 2007, not far from the area where four Atlantic City-area prostitutes were found slain. On Nov. 20, 2006, the bodies of Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor, Tracy Ann Roberts, and Kim Raffo were discovered in a ditch behind a string of cut-rate motels known for drugs and prostitution. The cases remain unsolved in July 2023. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Breakthrough in Long Island serial killings shines light on the many unsolved murders of sex workers
Words decorate the concrete steps up to a bronze plate with the likeness of former President Barack Obama at the Plaza where then student Obama made his first political speech "A Protest against Apartheid" on Feb. 18, 1981, at Occidental College in Los Angeles, seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Occidental College is the latest school to end legacy admissions in the wake of a Supreme Court decision removing race from admissions decisions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Obama’s first college is latest to end legacy admissions
This still image from video provided by Robert Addie shows three humpback whales leaping from the water off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass., on Monday, July 24, 2023. Robert Addie, celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters, captured video of the three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. (Robert Addie via AP)
‘Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

Horsley stopped, exited his vehicle, and at that point he told responding officers that Saunders punched him, pushed him to the ground and straddled him, according the report.

The confrontation was caught on video by a neighbor.

Horsley suffered a cut to the left side of his face, a bloody nose, swelling and bruising around an eye and other injuries, the report said.

Saunders told police he had prior disputes with Horsley, who did not provide enough space for him as he drove past. Saunders said Horsley exited his vehicle, approached him, and raised a hand first.

Saunders is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age. He is free pending his next court appearance.

A voicemail was left at a listed number for Saunders.

The Hull Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation and notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Dunn said.