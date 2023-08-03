Veteran Massachusetts police sergeant charged with assaulting 72-year-old neighbor

PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts police sergeant is facing an assault and battery charge for allegedly attacking and injuring his 72-year-old neighbor, according to a police report.

Hull police Sgt. Scott Saunders has been placed on paid administrative leave and had his badge and service weapon taken pending the outcome of the case, Hull police Chief John Dunn said in a statement Thursday.

The confrontation between Saunders, a 19-year veteran, and Harry Horsley occurred July 24 in Pembroke, according to the police report.

Saunders, 46, was walking along a road in their neighborhood with a paddleboard when Horsley drove by in his car, the report said. Horsley told police that Saunders struck his vehicle with the paddleboard.

Horsley stopped, exited his vehicle, and at that point he told responding officers that Saunders punched him, pushed him to the ground and straddled him, according the report.

The confrontation was caught on video by a neighbor.

Horsley suffered a cut to the left side of his face, a bloody nose, swelling and bruising around an eye and other injuries, the report said.

Saunders told police he had prior disputes with Horsley, who did not provide enough space for him as he drove past. Saunders said Horsley exited his vehicle, approached him, and raised a hand first.

Saunders is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age. He is free pending his next court appearance.

A voicemail was left at a listed number for Saunders.

The Hull Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation and notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Dunn said.