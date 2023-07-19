A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Electrical fire, carbon monoxide concerns close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 days

Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Boston. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers, and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Boston. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers, and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day Wednesday after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered a day earlier, forcing the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public.

No injuries were reported.

Tuesday’s fire was in a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement, police said.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed that the fire was confined to the basement area but said smoke got into other parts of the building.

Due to concerns about elevated carbon monoxide levels, the building was ordered closed for the rest of Tuesday. The shutdown continued into Wednesday out of what officials said was an abundance of caution while the fire was investigated.

Earlier Tuesday a fire alarm sounded in the building also forcing an evacuation. Officials said that was caused when two people inside the building pulled an alarm.