Match Play at a glance

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, watches his drive on the eighth tee during the first round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A brief look at the opening round of the Dell Technologies Match Play:

OPENING WINS: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were among five of the top eight seeds to win their matches.

RARE LOSS: Jon Rahm, the No. 2 seed, lost to Rickie Fowler in 17 holes. It was the first time Rahm failed to win his first-day match in the six years he has been playing the event.

TIGER RECORD: Matt Kuchar defeated Viktor Hovland for his 35th career match victory in the tournament. One more win and he ties the record set by Tiger Woods.

WINLESS STREAK: Keegan Bradley halved his match with Denny McCarthy. It was his 16th consecutive match without winning (seven halves, nine losses) and his 11th consecutive match that reached the 18th hole.

TURNABOUT IS FAIR PLAY: Maverick McNealy last year defeated Joaquin Niemann, 8 and 6, in the opening round. This year, McNealy lost, 8 and 6, to Sungjae Im.

HOT START: Cameron Young made all 3s on the front nine — six birdies, one eagle and two pars on the par 3s. He went on to a 3-and-2 win over Davis Thompson.

GREAT FINISH: Jason Day birdied his last six holes to beat Adam Svensson, 4 and 2.

WILD CARD: Min Woo Lee had two eagles and two double bogeys in his match against Sahith Theegala. He finished with two birdies for a 1-up victory.

SHOT OF THE DAY: J.J. Spaun holed out from the fairway for eagle on the 13th hole in his victory over U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Just to win something feels good. I haven’t won anything in a long time.” — Adam Scott, who never led in his match until beating Seamus Power on the last hole with a 25-foot putt.

UP NEXT: Second of three round-robin matches in group play on Thursday.

TELEVISION: Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel).

