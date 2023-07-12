Report: Severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Christopher Eubanks of the US gestures to the crowd after losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Report: Severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020

FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems, according to a report released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems, according to a report released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEVE LeBLANC
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems, according to a report released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Severe maternal morbidity refers to unexpected complications during labor and delivery that result in significant health problems -- including life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, acute kidney failure, high blood pressure, and sepsis. It can also refer to the need for life-saving surgeries.

The report looked back at 678,382 deliveries, including live births and fetal deaths, involving 483,699 Massachusetts residents from 2011 to 2020.

Other news
This World War II-era photo provided by U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shows U.S. Army Pvt. Wing O. Hom, of Boston. Hom, who was reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II, has been accounted for the military said. Hom, 20, went missing in February 1944 during fighting near the town of Cisterna di Latina, south of Rome. (U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)
Nearly 80 years after going MIA in WWII, US soldier accounted for
A U.S. Army soldier from Massachusetts reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II has been accounted for.
FILE — Emanuel Lopes, center, is escorted into court on day one of his trial at Norfolk Superior Court, in Dedham, Mass., Thursday June 8, 2023, on charges for the 2018 murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial Monday, July 10, 2023, in the case of Lopes, who is accused of shooting Chesna, and Adams, July 15, 2018. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, File)
Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey smiles during inauguration ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boston. Healey — one of the country's first two openly lesbian elected governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants — is planning to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
One of America’s first elected lesbian governors addresses Irish Senate on LBGTQ rights anniversary
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey addressed the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland.
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, rear right, is shown at his arraignment on gun charges at East Boston Municipal Court, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Boston, Mass. Jones was charged with carrying two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.

The report found that overall rates of severe maternal morbidity nearly doubled from 52.3 per 10,000 deliveries in 2011 to 100.4 per 10,000 deliveries in 2020.

Black non-Hispanic women suffered the highest rates of serious maternal health complications, with inequities increasing an average of 10.1% each year. For white women the rate increased by 7.8% annually compared to 8.2% for Hispanic women, and 10.5% for Asian/Pacific Islanders.

The gap in maternal morbidity rates between white and Black women also grew over time. In 2011 the gap was two-fold, but by 2020, it had increased by 25%.

The disabled -- particularly those with intellectual, vision, and mobility-related disabilities – also had higher rates of maternal morbidity. For every 10,000 deliveries, there were 131.6 with maternal morbidity among people with intellectual disabilities; 108.4 among people with a vision disabilities; and 94.6 among people with a mobility disability — significantly higher than for those without disabilities.

“Massachusetts has the best health care system in the country, but this report shows that there is much more work that we need to do to address racial and gender inequities,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

The report reflects a disturbing national disparity.

Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the United States — 69.9 per 100,000 live births for 2021, almost three times the rate for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled over the course of two decades, with black mothers dying at the nation’s highest rates.

Among wealthy nations, the U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality, defined as a death during pregnancy or up to a year afterward. Causes include excessive bleeding, infection, heart disease, suicide and drug overdose.

Massachusetts health officials said addressing racial inequities in maternal morbidity is a priority. In 2022, the department established a multi-disciplinary Maternal Health Task Force.

There are several bills under consideration by Massachusetts lawmakers aimed at improving maternal health.

One would integrate midwife care into the state’s maternal health system to improve access to out-of-hospital birthing options and reduce barriers to the creation of free-standing birth centers.