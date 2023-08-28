Blue Jays put 3B Matt Chapman on 10-day IL because of sprained right middle finger

TORONTO (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a sprained right middle finger.

Chapman left in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner missed three games this month because of the injury.

Chapman jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room.

Toronto recalled infielder Ernie Clement from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday’s game against Washington.

Chapman is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 125 games. He’s in the second season of a $25 million, two-year -contract and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Chapman was traded to Toronto in March 2022 following five seasons with Oakland.

