McCarthy vote
Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
FEMA emergency alert test
Powerball jackpot
Sports

Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon to have surgery on torn biceps, AP source says

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) walks off the field with teammates and staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) walks off the field with teammates and staff after suffering an unknown injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 
Share

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon has elected to have surgery to repair a torn biceps, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Judon is scheduled to have the procedure on Wednesday and be out indefinitely, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced publicly.

ESPN first reported Judon’s decision.

Judon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 38-3 loss to Dallas last week. His loss is a blow to New England’s defense, which loses its best pass rusher and one of its captains.

Other news
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
After the first quarter of the season, the Giants’ report card is a failing one
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) breaks away from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mike Tomlin thinks the Steelers’ lack of physicality is nothing a padded practice can’t fix
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus listens to a question after his team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Bears are a team in turmoil but the flip side to all this misery is a potential monster 2024 draft

Judon leads the team with four sacks. He has 32 sacks since signing with the Patriots in 2021.

He has missed just four out of a possible 118 games during his eight-year NFL career that began with Baltimore in 2016.

Asked on Tuesday about how the team planned to fill Judon’s spot if he was sidelined for an extended period of time, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said it would likely be a committee approach.

“We have other players. It’s not going to be just one guy,” Mayo said. “It’s going to be multiple guys trying to fill that role.”

One of those players likely will be rookie second-round pick Keion White out of Georgia Tech. He has appeared in each of the first four games (one start), getting a tackle and pass breakup.

“He’s going to play more, simply said,” Mayo said of White. “And we’ll really need him to show up.”

New England (1-3) hosts New Orleans on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

KYLE HIGHTOWER
KYLE HIGHTOWER
Sports writer covering Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox & Bruins.