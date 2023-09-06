Tigers pitcher Matt Manning hit on foot by 119.5 mph comebacker by Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning left Wednesday night against the New York Yankees after he was hit on the right foot by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.

The 25-year-old right-hander missed 2 1/2 months this season when hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk.

Stanton’s hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning’s foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and was gloved by Manning, who threw to first for the final out of the first inning. Manning immediately was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

Beau Briske started warming up and relieved to start the bottom of the second.

Manning was struck by Kirk’s 97.3 mph comebacker on April 11 and didn’t return to the Tigers until June 27. He is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts.

