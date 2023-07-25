Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Business

Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, “Batwheels,” Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Ted Lasso.

Specific terms weren’t disclosed.

Other news
FILE - Barbie cocktails are prepared for guests at the opening ceremony of Barbie Shanghai flagship store, March 6, 2009, in Shanghai, China. The color pink has long been associated with the Barbie brand — she even has her own Pantone color. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells
The release of “Barbie” is upon us, and the color pink is nearly inescapable. It’s a color that has commanded fascination for generations, each shade and hue with its own connotation.
An outfit that is part of the Balmain x Barbie collection is seen on display at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The store launched its exclusive Barbie collaboration with Balmain last year and sold out of many items in the first few days. Based on the success of last year’s collaboration and the current Barbiecore cultural phenomenon, it has reissued the collection on Monday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the ‘Barbie’ movie marketing mania
Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs?
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
She’s been Astronaut Barbie, Teacher Barbie, Doctor Barbie, President Barbie. And now after 64 years, we have live-action Movie Star Barbie.
This image provided by Mattel, Inc., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, shows its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and "ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome," the company said. (Mattel, Inc. via AP)
Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome
Barbie has introduced its first doll representing a person with Down syndrome. Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie, which is part of the toy company’s 2023 Fashionistas line aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” Nick Karamanos, Mattel’s senior vice president of entertainment partnerships, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Warner Bros. “Barbie” movie, inspired by the Mattel doll, claimed the top spot at the box office this past weekend with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Internationally, “Barbie” earned $182 million from 69 territories, fueling a $337 million global weekend.