Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
1 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of the left-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament.

Boyd (5-5, 5.45 ERA) exited his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night after feeling discomfort in his arm after only 15 pitches. He pointed at his elbow during a conversation on the mound with manager A.J. Hinch and trainer Ryne Eubanks.

The Tigers didn’t say when Boyd would have the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery. The timetable for recovery is typically at least 12-14 months.

Other news
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Detroit placed Boyd on the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Will Vest, who exited with an injury in the second inning Monday night after replacing Boyd in the first, was put on the 15-day IL with a lower right leg strain.

The Tigers have 10 pitchers on the injured list, and half of them have started games this season.

Right-hander Matt Manning (1-1, 4.63 ERA) was activated from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday night against the Rangers, after being out since April 11 with a right foot fracture. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Boyd signed a $10 million, one-year deal last December to return to the Tigers. The 32-year-old lefty had made 143 starts for Detroit from 2015-21, but made 10 relief appearances for Seattle last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports