Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
World News

Another journalist killed in Mexico amid rising cartel violence

By Associated Press
 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another journalist was killed in Mexico on Saturday, adding to a growing list of reporters who have lost their lives amid an intensifying drug war in the country, authorities and a press freedom organization said.

Nelson Matus was shot to death on the fringes of Acapulco in southwestern Mexico, officials and Article 19 confirmed. Matus had been the director of a local news organization, Lo Real de Guerrero, which covered the intensifying violence in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

He had already survived an assassination attempt in 2019, according to Article 19. Local authorities said they were investigating the killing.

Other news
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023. On July 14, 2023, Mexico’s president continued with attacks against Xóchitl Gálvez, the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections despite a ruling by electoral authorities that he has been violating equity and neutrality rules with such comments. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Mexican president continues attacking opposition candidate, despite electoral agency’s order to stop
Mexico’s president plowed ahead with attacks against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections despite a ruling by electoral authorities that he had violated equity and neutrality rules.
FILE - A police officer allows in members of the group Madres Buscadoras de Jalisco who found several sets of human remains after receiving an anonymous tip in Tlajomulco, Jalisco state, June 14, 2023. A drug cartel bomb attack on July 11, 2023 that allegedly used a fake report of a mass grave to lure police into a deadly trap has had devastating collateral damage: It has led authorities in Jalisco state to abandon the volunteers who search for some of Mexico’s 110,000 missing people. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz, File)
A deadly bomb ambush of police in Mexico has endangered mothers who search for the missing
A drug cartel bomb attack that allegedly used a fake report of a mass grave to lure police into a deadly trap has had devastating collateral damage: It has led some authorities to abandon the volunteers who search for some of Mexico’s 110,000 missing people.
FILE - Mexican Army soldiers demonstrate a search for anti-personnel mines during a media presentation near Naranjo de Chila, in the municipality of Aguililla, Michoacan state, Mexico, Feb. 18, 2022. Authorities say that a coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts on July 11, 2023 in Tlajomulco, Jalisco state killed four police officers and two civilians, as well as wounded 14 others. (AP Photo/Armando Solis, File)
Roadway bombs planted by drug cartel in Mexico kill 4 police officers, 2 civilians
A drug cartel set a coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts in western Mexico that killed four police officers and two civilians.
FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a rally marking his fifth anniversary in office, at the Zocalo in Mexico City, July 1, 2023. Mexico’s president has vowed to continue campaigning against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections, breaking a longstanding tradition of Mexican presidents keeping out of the race to succeed them. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario, File)
Mexico’s president breaks with tradition in quarrel with scrappy opposition upstart
Mexico’s president has vowed to continue campaigning against the opposition front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections, breaking a longstanding tradition of presidents staying out of the race to succeed them.

Matus’ death comes just a week after the grisly killing of another journalist in western Mexico, something the Committee to Protect Journalists said “underscores the crisis of deadly violence and impunity that continues to plague the Mexican press.”

The death illustrates a concerning uptick in the murders of reporters in Mexico and the toll the country’s intensifying drug war has taken on local newsrooms, which often report more microscopically on the violence. Matus’ newsroom is no exception.

For years, the seaside city of Acapulco was largely known for its beach resorts, but it has increasingly become a hub for narco violence. On the same day Matus was reported killed, the news organization published a story about authorities finding a dead body in a bag near a tourist beach in the city.

In the past five years alone, CPJ documented the killings of at least 52 journalists in Mexico. Last year, Mexico was one of the deadliest places in the world for journalists, second only to Ukraine.

On Saturday, Matus’ news organization mourned his death on social media, saying “we extend our condolences to his family and join together in prayer for his eternal rest.”