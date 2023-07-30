Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

Matz pitches six strong innings as Cardinals stop Cubs’ eight-game win streak with 3-0 victory

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill heads to first on an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
3 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill heads to first on an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson (41) celebrate a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson (41) celebrate a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
5 of 5 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By STEVE OVERBEY
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory Sunday.

Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.

Matz (2-7) allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings.

Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, tosses his bat after flying out with the bases loaded as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes watches to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman misses Sunday’s game against Cubs with lower back tightness
Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes, right, is congratulated by teammate Christopher Morel (5) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Happ, Gomes homer to help the Cubs beat the Cardinals 5-1 for their 8th straight victory
Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal watches his home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Xzavion Curry during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cubs activate third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list

St. Louis salvaged the final game of the four-game set and had lost its previous six home games to the Cubs.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-5) allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings. He entered the contest with a 13-3 career mark against St. Louis.

Chicago had been on its longest winning streak since an 11-game run July 31-Aug. 12, 2016.

O’Neill brought in Lars Nootbaar with a single in the first. Nootbaar began the inning with a double.

St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched right before the contest with lower back tightness. He is listed as day-to-day.

DIVE TIME

Chicago left fielder Christopher Morel dove head-first into the stands while making a catch of a foul ball off the bat of Nolan Arenado in the fifth inning. Morel appeared to hit the top of his head. He remained in the contest.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman went 1 for 5 in a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Edman, who has been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation, could rejoin the team as early as Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Minnesota RHP Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13) will start in the first of a three-game series in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals have yet to name a starter.

Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.51) will face Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90) in the first of a four-game series on Monday in Chicago. Stroman has allowed two runs or fewer in five of six career starts against the Reds.